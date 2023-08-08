Workout regime reduces risk of early death by 50%: Study

(NewsNation) — A combination of moderate and vigorous cardio can help reduce the risk of early death by any cause, according to a new study published in the JAMA Internal Medicine.

After researching the records of half a million healthy Americans over the age of 18, researchers found that a weekly workout routine involving one hour and 15 minutes of moderate exercise, two hours and 30 minutes of vigorous exercise and two sessions of muscle-strengthening activity could help lower the risk of death by any cause by 50%.

An increase in moderate and vigorous activity also helped reduce the risk of death by cancer by up to 70% and heart disease by up to 56%, the Daily Mail reported.

Researchers tracked the patient’s cause of death and looked at it alongside how much exercise they had done, according to the Daily Mail report. The findings excluded any patients who had health conditions or who died within the first year of the study.

In another recent study, scientists found that just a couple minutes of high-intensity activity each day can also help decrease the risk of death by any cause by 40%, Lifestyle reported. This finding suggested that even the smallest amount of physical activity a day could help reduce the risk of early death.

Currently, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends adults complete at least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate activity or 75 to 150 minutes of vigorous activity a week.