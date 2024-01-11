YouTube elevates credible first-aid information in searches

FILE – This March 20, 2018, file photo shows the YouTube app on an iPad in Baltimore. YouTube is rolling out new rules for AI content, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, including requiring creators to reveal whether they’ve used generative artificial intelligence to make realistic looking videos. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

(NewsNation) — Finding life-saving information has never been so easy. YouTube now directs users looking for medical advice on its website to credible first-aid videos needed during an emergency, according to the company’s press release.

The social media platform elevated its YouTube Health mission by prioritizing vital information for viewers, such as how to perform CPR or what to do in the event of a heart attack. The algorithm clusters credible informational videos, pinning them at the top of their webpage when a specific topic — like CPR — is searched.

However, while the product is a handy tool, YouTube clarifies that it is for information purposes only and that if there is a real emergency, viewers should call 911.

To make it possible, YouTube has partnered with Mass General Brigham and the Mexican Red Cross to provide credible content to the site.

“Our system is committed to providing credible, trusted information to our patients and, more broadly, to people seeking knowledge around the world,” said Merranda Logan, MD, MPH, associate chief academic officer at Mass General Brigham.