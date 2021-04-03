Alexa Pano, youngest player at Augusta National Women’s Amateur, hopes to make it to final round

AUGUSTA, Ga. ( NewsNation Now) — Alexa Pano is back on the course at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

At 16, she’s the youngest player on the course — making her second ANWA appearance after playing in the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur at just 14 years old.

Pano is determined to make a comeback after narrowly missing making the final round at ANWA in 2019.

“I think for me I knew that I needed to get off to a quicker start than I did last year and I didn’t really accomplish that, but I still have 18 more holes to do so and start out early with some birdies and get my name higher on the leaderboard. So, hopefully I can accomplish that,” Pano said to NewsNation affiliate WJBF.

The final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur is Saturday starting at Noon EST.

NewsNation affiliate WJBF contributed to this report