CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — A Chicago woman is determined to follow the motto “Be the change you wish to see in the world.”

In 2003, Diane Latiker opened her home to young people in Chicago in an effort to steer them away from negative influences. She offers them a safe place to hang out, do their homework and focus on self-development.

Her group, Kids Off the Block is helping teens on the city’s south side.

She told NewsNationNow.com she was initially reluctant to start the group because of the time commitment of having children of her own but eventually came around to the idea.

The coronavirus school shutdown of 2020 ultimately helped change her mind when she realized kids need a place to be safe and be fed and that’s when she and her husband decided to take action.

“So we decided to feed the kids that couldn’t make it to the school to get lunch,” Latiker said.

