‘Dad, how do I?’ Father know for YouTube ‘dadvice’ videos talks about experience

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Rob Kenney is known for giving practical “dadvice” for everyday tasks and successful living. He’s covered everything from lawn care to baking in his YouTube channel “Dad, how do I?” reaching more than 3 million people with each video.

“I thought about the idea a few years ago. I talked to my adult daughter all the time, my daughter and my son, and I thought of the idea … I pictured one of my kids asking, “Dad, how do I?”‘ Kenney told NewsNation.

Kenney’s channel features DIY videos and motivational messages. He says the channel stems from his childhood; his father left his family when he was a teenager.

“It’s just stuff I had to fight with over the years … I started with how to tie a tie because I learned that. Part of it is my background, too, my dad left when I was 14, and a lot of the stuff I had to struggle with. So, it’s a channel that would’ve been helpful to me when I was younger,” he said.

Kenney’s advice to other fathers: “Forgiveness is huge and I think it’s important to ask your own kids for forgiveness along the way,” Kenney said. “I just want people to take seriously the decisions that you make and think long term about the ramifications of the decisions that you make.”

Kenney’s book, Dad, How Do I?: Practical “Dadvice” for Everyday Tasks and Successful Living, is available for purchase on Amazon.

