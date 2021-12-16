DALLAS (NewsNation Now) — Shoppers are flooding stores and malls, but potential thieves could be lurking in parking garages as distracted shoppers load up with gifts in the days before the holidays.

NewsNation’s Markie Martin and former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer demonstrated how to protect yourself against potential thieves in parking garages amid the holiday shopping rush.

Coffindaffer said parking lots are the third most dangerous area where you could potentially get attacked.

“People are very distracted, you’re headed to your car, you have your car keys, in an airport, you have luggage, if you’re shopping, you have your bags, so you’re completely distracted,” Coffindaffer told Martin on “Morning in America.” “Your hands are usually occupied. People these days, unfortunately, are always on their cellphones and not paying attention. Right? So you open yourself up to vulnerability.”

Martin’s producer, Rich, crept up behind Coffindaffer, putting her in a chokehold to demonstrate how to get out of the scary predicament. Within seconds, Coffindaffer had freed herself, saying that the worst thing you can do is grab onto what is strangling you, something that is commonly seen in movies.

Not sure how to find us? Here’s how to watch NewsNation on air and online.

“It’s the worst thing you can do, because you’re just going to strangle,” Coffindaffer said. “Nevertheless, with your fingertips right here on your carotid artery, what you want to do is immediately turn keep the predator close to you so that they have no way to strike you. Use this awkwardness to get them off balance, and then strike right in the groin area.”

Coffindaffer recommended buying pepper spray, taking out earbuds and staying more alert when walking in a parking garage, no matter the time of day.

“You’re so susceptible. They’re dark. There are places people can hide behind. I didn’t even hear Rich come up behind me,” said Coffindaffer. “What you have to do is be ready to attack. Be ready to go on the offense.”

A poll that was commissioned by NewsNation and conducted by Decision Desk HQ found that 74% of those surveyed had heard about the recent robberies at malls and retail stores. Of those who had heard of the robberies, 48% said they felt less safe shopping in person this holiday season.

“Holidays on Alert” is NewsNation’s weeklong series getting the facts around holiday crime concerns. You can view of all NewsNation’s coverage here.