Important message for DIRECTV/UVerse Subscribers

Important facts and options you should consider:

What’s going on?

NewsNation has a contract with DIRECTV/UVerse that allows them to carry our programming to you. If a new agreement is not reached, DIRECTV/UVerse might remove NewsNation from your schedule. NewsNation has presented a proposal for fair value, based on the importance and value you expect from NewsNation. Despite our tireless efforts, DIRECTV/UVerse has refused our fair offer and is making negotiations very difficult. Our offer is fair. And now they may hold you the subscriber hostage. It’s not right.

All of NewsNation could be lost?

All of it. NO Chris Cuomo, NO Dan Abrams Live, NO Ashleigh Banfield, all of our hours of live, unbiased news coverage – GONE.

We at NewsNation value your loyalty, and we hate not being available to you, especially since you still pay for our programming, even when DIRECTV/UVerse denies it to you.

What can I do?

Call DIRECTV/UVerse at 800-531-5000 and demand that NewsNation remain uninterrupted on your channel line-up. GET WHAT YOU PAY FOR!