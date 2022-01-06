Important update for Suddenlink/Optimum subscribers

NewsNation could be forced off your line-up, and important national news and programming you pay for could disappear.

Important facts you should consider:

What’s going on?



NewsNation has a contract with Suddenlink/Optimum that allows them to carry our programming to you. That contract expires Friday, January 7th, at 5pm ET, and if a new agreement is not reached, you could lose NewsNation from your schedule. NewsNation has presented a proposal for fair value, based on the importance and value our programming brings to our viewers. Despite our tireless efforts, Suddenlink/Optimum has refused our fair offer and is making negotiations very difficult. Our offer is fair. And now they may hold you the subscriber hostage. It’s not right.



All your programming is lost?



All of it. “Morning in America”, “NewsNation Prime”, “Dan Abrams Live”, “Banfield” — All Gone.



We at NewsNation value your loyalty, and we hate not being available to you, especially since you still pay for our programming, even when Suddenlink/Optimum denies it to you. You have options:



• Suddenlink subscribers call 1-877-794-2724 and demand that NewsNation not be dropped from your channel line-up.



• Optimum subscriber call 1-866-200-7273 and demand that NewsNation not be dropped from your channel line-up.



• GET WHAT YOU PAY FOR! CALL TODAY!



• Consider the attractive offers of other cable providers in your community.



Not sure how to find us? Here’s how to watch NewsNation on air and online.