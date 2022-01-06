Important update for Suddenlink/Optimum subscribers

NewsNation could be forced off your line-up, and important national news and programming you pay for could disappear.
Important facts you should consider:
- What’s going on?
NewsNation has a contract with Suddenlink/Optimum that allows them to carry our programming to you. That contract expires Friday, January 7th, at 5pm ET, and if a new agreement is not reached, you could lose NewsNation from your schedule. NewsNation has presented a proposal for fair value, based on the importance and value our programming brings to our viewers. Despite our tireless efforts, Suddenlink/Optimum has refused our fair offer and is making negotiations very difficult. Our offer is fair. And now they may hold you the subscriber hostage. It’s not right.
- All your programming is lost?
All of it. “Morning in America”, “NewsNation Prime”, “Dan Abrams Live”, “Banfield” — All Gone.
We at NewsNation value your loyalty, and we hate not being available to you, especially since you still pay for our programming, even when Suddenlink/Optimum denies it to you. You have options:
• Suddenlink subscribers call 1-877-794-2724 and demand that NewsNation not be dropped from your channel line-up.
• Optimum subscriber call 1-866-200-7273 and demand that NewsNation not be dropped from your channel line-up.
• GET WHAT YOU PAY FOR! CALL TODAY!
• Consider the attractive offers of other cable providers in your community.
Not sure how to find us? Here’s how to watch NewsNation on air and online.