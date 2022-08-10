America under surveillance: Is your Roomba watching you?

(NewsNation) — Are your smart devices tracking you? Some are now worried their Roomba vacuums may be collecting data.

Since Amazon acquired the vacuum cleaner maker iRobot for $1.7 billion, the concerns of privacy advocates have grown about the tech giant’s power and ability to potentially gain deeper insights into consumers’ lives.

They believe the internal mapping technology in advanced Roomba vacuums could benefit Amazon. The device can learn up to 10 floor plans.

In the video above, tech expert Burton Kelso provides a deeper look into Amazon’s smart tech and privacy.