You will be redirected to the NewsNation app if you have it installed.

Nexstar Media Group’s “NewsNation” is a fact-based, unbiased national news cable network.

The NewsNation app and website provide U.S. and international news 24/7. The team is led by veteran journalists and draws on the local, regional, and national expertise of Nexstar’s 5,400 journalists in 110 local newsrooms across the country.