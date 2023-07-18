ACLU objects as NJ reclassifies young adult LGBTQ+ memoir

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – JUNE 03: A Pride flag waves before the game between the Seattle Sounders and the Portland Timbers at Lumen Field on June 03, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — The American Civil Liberties Union is warning a New Jersey library not to restrict access to an LGBTQ+ memoir.

The book at the center of the controversy is a memoir written in graphic novel style, “Gender Queer” explores as author Maia Kobabe, who uses e/em/eir pronouns, chronicles eir journey as a non-binary, asexual person.

The book is one of the most banned in the U.S. It chronicles the author’s teen years, including Kobabe’s struggles with puberty and identity. Critics have labeled it obscene because it includes depictions of masturbation, menstruation and sexual encounters.

After complaints, the Cedar Grove library in Cedar Grove, New Jersey, relocated the memoir from the young adult section to the adult section.

The library offers the option of a restricted young adult profile, where parents can prohibit children from checking out books from the adult section. The library said the restricted profile was an opt-in program at a recent board meeting.

The ACLU called the move censorship, noting many young adult novels with heterosexual characters feature similar themes of puberty and exploring sexuality. Booksellers list the book as suitable for teens.

The organization has gone to bat for the book before, including in a Virginia court case where two men attempted to have the book classified as obscene, which would have required booksellers to restrict access to it. A judge dismissed the case, ruling the book did not meet the definition of obscenity.