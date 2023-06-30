Biden: SCOTUS wedding website decision is ‘disappointing’

(NewsNation) — President Joe Biden in a statement Friday said the Supreme Court’s decision saying a Christian graphic artist can refuse to work with same-sex couples is “disappointing.”

“In America, no person should face discrimination simply because of who they are or who they love,” Biden said. “The Supreme Court’s disappointing decision in 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis undermines that basic truth, and painfully it comes during Pride month when millions of Americans across the country join together to celebrate the contributions, resilience and strength of the LGBTQI+ community.”

Although Biden pointed out that the Court’s ruling “only addresses expressive original designs,” the president added he’s concerned the decision could lead to more discrimination against LGBTQI+ Americans.

“More broadly, today’s decision weakens long-standing laws that protect all Americans against discrimination in public accommodations – including people of color, people with disabilities, people of faith and women,” he said.

Pledging to work with agencies to enforce federal laws protecting Americans from discrimination based on gender identity or sexual orientation, Biden said his administration will also work with states to “fight back against attempts to roll back civil rights protections that could follow this ruling.”

“We will accelerate our march toward full equality for every American,” he said.

Biden urged Congress to pass the Equality Act, to “enshrine civil rights protections for LGBTQI+ Americans in federal law.”

In a 6-3 ruling, Supreme Court justices found in favor of designer Lorie Smith, despite a Colorado law that bars discrimination based on sexual orientation, race, gender and other characteristics.

Smith argued this law violates her free speech rights.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.