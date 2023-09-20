DOD urges LGBTQ veterans to seek correction on biased discharges

FILE – The LGBTQ+ pride flag flies beneath the American flag at the Stonewall National Monument, Oct. 11, 2017, in New York. Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough has authorized flying of the LGBTQ+ pride flag at all VA facilities throughout Pride Month, VA Press Secretary Terrence Hayes said in a statement on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

(NewsNation) — On the twelfth anniversary of the repeal of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,” the Department of Defense is encouraging veterans discharged under the program to ask for corrections to their military records.

The DOD announced a new outreach campaign dedicated to helping those who were discharged due to their sexual orientation with an other-than-honorable discharge. That designation leaves those veterans without access to benefits and services given to those honorably discharged from the military.

“For decades, our LGBTQ service members were forced to hide or were prevented from serving altogether. Even still, they selflessly put themselves in harm’s way for the good of our country and the American people,” Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a statement.

The agency has worked to make it easier for service members to correct their records, giving them access to programs like tuition benefits and healthcare and can also make it more difficult for those seeking employment.

Some LGBTQ veterans have sued the military over the policy, saying the corrections process can take years. The plaintiffs in the case are asking the DOD to conduct a systematic review of discharge records related to DADT and update them to honorable discharges where appropriate.

The “Justice for LGBTQ Veterans” legal team responded, saying they welcomed the news but are continuing efforts to pursue justice for those discharged under DADT.

“As noted in our complaint against DOD, the continued denial of justice to these service members not only perpetuates a harmful legacy of discrimination but also violates their constitutional rights to equal protection and due process. While we appreciate DOD’s statement, much work lies ahead. Until every veteran discharged under “Don’t Ask Don’t Tell” and its predecessor policies receives the long-delayed justice they deserve, we remain committed to advocating for the rights and dignity of LGBTQ veterans who have been affected by this historical injustice,” the legal team said in a statement.