What is gender dysphoria?

ORANGE, CA – SEPTEMBER 07: People against the transgender notification policy protest outside the Orange Unified School District meeting that will decide if the OUSD will implement a transgender notification policy in Orange on Thursday, September 7, 2023. (Photo by Leonard Ortiz/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Earlier this week, the Department of Justice filed a statement of interest stating that gender dysphoria falls within the Americans with Disabilities Act’s definition of “disability” and that correctional institutions cannot deny medically appropriate care for people with this condition.

The filing was an effort in response to Republican-led state legislatures considering new bills that would restrict medical care for transgender youths — and in some cases, adults.

But what exactly is gender dysphoria, and why has it become a top issue among legislatures?

Mayo Clinic defines gender dysphoria as the feeling that one’s biological sex and gender identity don’t match. Those who experience so-called “symptoms” of the disorder often feel uncomfortable or distressed in their own bodies.

“A diagnosis for gender dysphoria is included in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5), a manual published by the American Psychiatric Association. The diagnosis was created to help people with gender dysphoria get access to necessary health care and effective treatment,” Mayo Clinic said.

The diagnosis focuses on the discomfort a patient feels rather than identity. Often, those who identify as transgender and gender-diverse can experience gender dysphoria at some point in their lives, according to Mayo Clinic. However, it’s important to note that some transgender and gender-diverse people do feel comfortable with themselves without medical intervention, the medical foundation said.

A new Definitive Healthcare report showed that diagnoses rose in most U.S. states over the past 5 years, Axios reported. The only state diagnoses fell were in South Dakota — the sixth state to restrict gender-affirming care for minors.

The data suggests a growing demand for gender-affirming healthcare, Axios reported. It supports why the DOJ would take steps to classify gender dysphoria under the ADA to protect and provide healthcare rights for those diagnosed with the disorder amid efforts from the GOP to restrict gender-affirming care.

A study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) found that having access to gender-affirming care decreases rates of depression and suicide. Axios reported, however, that transgender advocates claim promotions of gender-affirming care bans fuel discrimination and hate crimes against the LGBTQIA+ community.

Plus, those who experience gender dysphoria may feel social pressures to conform to societal norms, promoting fear and anxiety that could ultimately lead to the inability to function at school or work, Mayo Clinic reported. Outside pressures could also lead to depression, self-harm, eating disorders, substance misuse and other problems, the report said.

Plus, less than 1% of people who receive gender-affirming care regret it, according to an article published in JAMA Surgery. This is contrary to the belief that those who receive gender-affirming care will likely regret it in the future, especially those who are minors.

Researchers Harry Barbee, Ph.D.; Bashar Hassan, M.D.; and Fan Liang, M.D., conducted a retrospective look at the limited studies examining gender-affirming care and found that the “regret rate” is less than 1%.

The idea that people regret undergoing gender-affirming surgery has been used by lawmakers across the country to justify bans on the procedure. There are a total of 22 states that have laws restricting gender-affirming care, according to the Movement Advancement Project, though some of those are being challenged in court.