LGBTQ+ support group leaves Twitter/X due to hate speech

This illustration photo shows the new Twitter logo rebranded as X (L) and the old Twitter bird logo reflected in smartphone screens, in Paris on July 27, 2023. (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP) (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — The global LGBTQ+ support group “It Gets Better” announced it is leaving X, formerly known as Twitter, because the platform is no longer a safe space for their work.

“Twitter/X is no longer a space where we can safely and effectively do this work, so we are pausing all future content on the platform,” It Gets Better said in a statement.

Adding, “To the 187K+ folks who joined our movement on Twitter/X – you can still find community at ItGetsBetter.org and on all other social media platforms @ItGetsBetter.”

X has recently been allowing hateful comments to rise to the top of the feed and made it nearly impossible to block hate speech, senior director of communications and public relations Ross von Metzke told The Advocate.

“It’s gotten very TERF-y and anti-trans, very divisive,” he told The Advocate. TERF stands for “trans-exclusionary radical feminist.”

It Gets Better seeks to uplift and empower LGBTQ+ youth worldwide. The project reaches millions of people every year through media programming, educational resources, community-based resources and international affiliates.