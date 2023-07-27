Whitmer signs bills banning conversion therapy for LGBTQ+ youth

FILE – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her State of the State address to a joint session of the House and Senate, Jan. 25, 2023, at the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich. A man accused of supporting a foiled plot to kidnap Whitmer plans to change his not-guilty plea, records show. Shawn Michael Fix, 40, of Belleville, is one of five men charged with providing material support for an act of terrorism in the plot to abduct the Democratic governor in 2020 at her northern Michigan vacation home. (AP Photo/Al Goldis, File)

(NewsNation) — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed new legislation Wednesday banning the practice of so-called conversion therapy for LGBTQ+ youth in the state.

Michigan is the 22nd state to outlaw conversion therapy, which aims to “convert” LGBTQ+ people to heterosexuality or traditional gender expectations. Major medical organizations have denounced the practice as unscientific and harmful.

“As a mom of a member of the community and a proud, lifelong ally, I’m grateful that today we’re banning the horrific practice of conversion therapy in Michigan,” Whitmer wrote on Twitter.

Mental health care providers who engage in the practice with a minor are subject to disciplinary action and licensing sanctions, according to House Bill 4616.

A separate bill, which the Democratic governor also signed, amends the state’s health code to define conversion therapy as “any practice or treatment by a mental health professional that seeks to change an individual’s sexual orientation or gender identity, including, but not limited to, efforts to change behavior or gender expression or to reduce or eliminate sexual or romantic attractions or feelings toward an individual of the same gender.”

The ban does not apply to counseling that “provides assistance to an individual undergoing a gender transition” as long as the counseling “does not seek to change an individual’s sexual orientation or gender identity.”

Both bills passed the legislature in close votes along party lines. Republican state lawmakers, all but one of whom opposed the measures, argued the definition of conversion therapy was too broad.

State Rep. Neil Friske, a Republican from northern Michigan, said passing the bills would criminalize providers “who are simply upholding natural law and refusing to buy into the new age left-wing gender schemes,” The Hill reported.

On the other side of the aisle, Democrats pointed to the dangers of conversion therapy.

Democratic state Rep. Jason Hoskins, a sponsor of the bills, told The Associated Press conversion therapy “works on the false premise that LGBTQ+ children are wrong and they need to be fixed” and that banning the practice will give LGBTQ+ youth “one less thing” to worry about.

The new measures are set to take effect in October.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.