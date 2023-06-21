Minneapolis’ The Saloon among gay bars dropping Bud Light

(NewsNation) — The Bud Light backlash continues to shake the industry, but it’s not just conservatives swearing off the beer.

In Minnesota, a longstanding gay bar says it is canning all Anheuser-Busch products ahead of its upcoming pride celebrations.

It all centers around Dylan Mulvaney and how Bud Light handled the backlash it received over its partnership with the transgender influencer.

While this isn’t the first gay bar to remove Anheuser-Busch products from its shelves, marketing experts say it likely won’t be the last.

The Saloon, which bills itself as the longest-running gay bar in Minneapolis, says it’s dropping all Anheuser-Busch products ahead of the Twin Cities Pride Festival this weekend.

Beers such as Bud Light and Michelob Ultra will be replaced with beers from local brewing companies.

The backlash against the brand began with a partnership with Mulvaney. Many Americans responded by boycotting the beer, which led to Bud Light being dethroned as America’s top-selling beer for the first time in over two decades.

Now, the LGBTQ community is upset with how the company handled the backlash.

“Anheuser-Busch had an opportunity to support a marginalized community in a way that few other corporations have attempted, but they abandoned that direction,” The Saloon owner John Moore said. “We view that as unacceptable.”

Tim Calkins, marketing professor at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Business, said Anheuser-Busch managed to do something rare: “Annoy everybody all at one time.”

“On the one side, the more conservative community is annoyed about the sponsorship, on the other side the LGBTQ community is annoyed because Bud Light didn’t come back and rally behind, or take a stand one way or the other,” Calkins said.

Mark Robertson owns four LGBTQ-inclusive bars in Chicago that also pulled all Anheuser-Busch products from their shelves.

“By sort of pretending this all didn’t happen and trying to write it all off and erase the LGBTQ community is where we took issue,” Robertson said.

The backlash from both sides leaves Bud Light caught in the middle, and sales are taking a dive. After losing $27 billion dollars in value after the Mulvaney campaign, experts say it could be a while before Bud Light recovers.

“It’s going to be bumpy for Bud Light because right now lots of people don’t feel good picking up a Bud Light,” Calkins said.

Next month, Anheuser-Busch will be forced to answer shareholder questions and concerns on its second quarter earnings call. There we should learn more on how the company plans to recover its brand.