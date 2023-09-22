Missouri high school crowns 2nd transgender homecoming queen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (NewsNation) — A high school in Missouri is facing backlash online — and some support — after naming a transgender girl homecoming queen.

It’s the second time the school has done so.

Tristan Young, a 17-year-old senior at Oak Park High School in Kansas City, was overjoyed after being voted homecoming queen by her classmates Friday.

According to NBC News, she celebrated by posting photos of herself accepting the title in a gown. The school district posted photos online as well.

The New York Post reports Young became the school’s second transgender homecoming queen in the school’s history, with Landon Patterson receiving the honor in 2015.

The crowning of a second transgender student prompted criticism from Riley Gaines, a former competitive swimmer who is outspoken against transgender athletes in sports. She sarcastically offered her congratulations in the form of “So stunning & brave” on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Other X users accused the university of trying to create a narrative or push an agenda.

The homecoming courts are determined by student vote, according to North Kansas City Schools.

Not all of the responses, however, were negative. Young also received her share of support.

Justice Horn, chair of the Kansas City LGBTQ Commission, congratulated Young on X.

“I uplift this against the transphobic comments against this young person who was named queen by their peers. I’m thankful the next generation of Kansas City is so kind,” he wrote.