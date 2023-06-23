Starbucks workers strike over removal of Pride displays

(NewsNation) — Workers at 150 Starbucks locations are going on strike after the chain allegedly removed Pride month merchandise due to anti-LGBTQ backlash.

Starbucks Workers United, a union representing the baristas, said the coffee company has pulled Pride displays from their stores. A number of companies have faced backlash from anti-LGBTQ groups on social media and at their locations for Pride-related advertising or merchandise.

Bud Light experienced backlash after partnering with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney, a campaign they scrambled to walk back after facing a drop in sales.

Target also moved Pride merchandise to the back of stores in a number of locations after people angrily confronted workers. The company also faced bomb threats from those who wanted the company to pull all Pride-related items.

Even companies with a reputation for being conservative have been targets on social media, with Cracker Barrel and Chik-Fil-A both facing backlash after posting Pride-related content.

Starbucks accused the union of spreading false information and, in a statement to NewsNation, said they have not pulled Pride merchandise from their stores.

“Workers United continues to spread false information about our benefits, policies and negotiation efforts— a tactic used to seemingly divide our partners and deflect from their failure to respond to bargaining sessions for more than 200 stores,” the statement read.

“We apologize to our customers who may experience an inconvenience at these locations and encourage customers to find any of our more than 9,000 stores open nearby using our store locator available online or through the Starbucks mobile app.”

The company also said they have seen limited disruption from protest activities, with fewer than 10 stores impacted by anti-LGBTQ actions.

The union, on the other hand, alleges there have been inconsistent responses to Pride based on internal documents and testimonies from store managers.

The company’s stock dropped Friday on news of the strike.