(NewsNation) — A number of states are trying to ban gender-affirming care for children in the new year.

NewsNation partner The Hill reports that Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Virginia have pre-filed measures targeting transgender medical care for 2023. In 2022, more than two dozen states sought to enact these kinds of measures restricting or banning access to gender-affirming health care for youth, The Hill said.

Last November, tensions were running hot inside the Florida Board of Medicine meeting. The board convened to rule on allowing treatment and surgery for children who want to change genders.

The Florida Board of Medicine ultimately restricted hormones, puberty blockers and surgeries for adolescents, with the stipulation that those already receiving treatment or in clinical trials could continue.

A number of accredited medical groups, including the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Psychological Association all support gender-affirming care for children.

At the Florida Board of Medicine meeting, Dr. Meredithe McNamara, an assistant professor of pediatrics at Yale School of Medicine, gave her testimony. She told NewsNation that gender-affirming care should be recognized as the standard.

“It should be protected and not interfered with. We’re getting it right here every day,” she said. “In a perfect world, biased state political actors would just leave us all alone.”

Saying the state of Florida used “flawed and biased methodological techniques” to assess the evidence, McNamara said they came up with a “preordained conclusion” that is not consistent with standard evidence and medical care. A study published in February 2022 found gender-affirming care, including hormones and puberty blockers, was associated with 60% lower odds of moderate or severe depression and 73% lower odds of suicidality for minors over a 12-month follow-up. And according to Scientific American, data from more than a dozen studies of more than 30,000 transgender and gender-diverse youth show that access to this care is associated with better mental health outcomes.

President Joe Biden has also spoken out about this topic.

“The onslaught of state laws targeting transgender Americans and their families — it’s simply wrong,” Biden has said.

After the ruling, the American Civil Liberties Union wrote to the Florida Board of Medicine opposing the rule changes, writing they “… serve no legitimate purpose and are harmful to minors.”

“The proposed rules run contrary to the overwhelming evidence that demonstrates the positive health impacts of gender-affirming medical care for trans youth,” the ACLU said.

The ACLU had a 30-day window to argue against the Board of Medicine’s ruling, so it submitted a letter. Now, the organization will go before Florida’s medical board to make its appeal the second week of February, sources told NewsNation, though it’s not been confirmed yet.

But Dr. Julia Mason, a pediatrician and member of the AAP, disagrees, saying her organization got “snookered” into supporting gender-affirming care.

She says although it’s “possible” that the AAP is right, her own personal experience “doesn’t line up with that,” and some reviews of evidence found there isn’t strong support for these treatments.

According to the Manhattan Institute, Sweden and Finland placed severe restrictions on eligibility for hormones, and instead recommend minors be given psychotherapy as a first treatment. Also, England’s National Health Service closed its main gender clinic in Tavistock, citing the “scarce and inconclusive evidence to support clinical decision-making.”

“When I look overseas and see lots of countries with socialized medicines, so they have sort of a fiduciary interest in figuring out whether they’re spending money on the right things,” Mason said. “When I see all of those countries just putting the breaks on and taking a second look, I think that’s something we should be doing here in the United States as well.”

Marcus and Susan Evans were a husband and wife who worked at the clinic in Tavistock and say they were alarmed at what they experienced. He was one of the governors of The Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust, while she was a clinician.

Evans says he sees similarities between what’s happening in Europe, and what’s happening in the United States. Likewise, doctors who spoke to NewsNation said medical groups in America are looking at what’s happening in Europe.

“We need more evidence and more research and studies into what we’re doing with these kids,” Marcus Evans said. “This is a highly controversial service. The children are very vulnerable. There’s a very weak evidence base for this approach.”