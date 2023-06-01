Survey: Support from families is essential for LGBTQ+ youth

(NewsNation) — A new study finds that support is key in helping LGBTQ+ youth.

The Positive Futures report from Just Like Us, a self-described LGBT+ young people’s charity, surveyed 3,695 people ages 18 to 25 from across the United Kingdom in January. Cibyl, in partnership with Deloitte, conducted the research.

In the report, the group identified a link between a lack of inclusive support in childhood and poorer outcomes for mental health, career prospects and well-being in early adulthood.

According to the report, LGBTQ+ youth immersed in unsupportive home or school settings were four times as likely to feel ashamed of being themselves, more than twice as likely to have experienced panic attacks, nearly twice as likely to have struggled with depression, and more than three times as likely to “never or rarely” feel optimistic about their futures.

“LGBT+ young people deserve to feel safe and supported both at home and at school, and it’s heartbreaking to see the prolonged, devastating impact in early adulthood when this is not the case,” Amy Ashenden, interim CEO of Just Like Us, said.

“Young people desperately need to hear that the adults in their lives unequivocally believe that being LGBT+ does not make you lesser than,” Ashenden continued.

The full 76-page report can be found at this link.