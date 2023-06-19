Skip to content
NewsNation
Sign Up
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Go
Primary Menu
2024 Election
Crime
Border Report
Your Money
Idaho College Killings
Weather
Climate
Space
Top Stories
When will El Niño peak?
Video Icon
Video
Top Stories
Ocean heat spikes: Are we at a climate tipping point?
Video Icon
Video
Top Stories
Texas tornado: At least three dead, dozens more injured
Video Icon
Video
1 dead, dozens hurt in Texas Panhandle town tornado
Hot summer ahead: New weather predictions released
Video Icon
Video
Man survives lightning strike caught on video in NJ
Video Icon
Video
Shows
Morning In America
NewsNation Live
NewsNation Now
The Hill on NewsNation
Elizabeth Vargas Reports
On Balance with Leland Vittert
[CUOMO]
Dan Abrams Live
Banfield
NewsNation PRIME
🔴 NewsNation Live
How To Watch NewsNation
NewsNation TV Schedule
Radio
More
Network
Your Morning
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Feedback
Advertise with Us
App
Channel Finder
How To Watch NewsNation
NewsNation TV Schedule
Go
Go
Go
Texas trans athlete bans spark discussion
Texas has banned transgender women and girls from collegiate athletics
Advocate: Women and girls deserve fair access to sports
Supporter: Bill is targeted harassment of minority group
Updated:
Jun 19, 2023 / 08:20 AM CDT
Trending on NewsNation
What’s ‘tip creeping’? Here’s how it changed the way we tip
Video Icon
Video
We are not alone: The UFO whistleblower speaks
Video Icon
Video
Daughter of Massachusetts mayor missing in Ohio
NASA wants to mine a 'golden asteroid' worth quadrillions
Video Icon
Video
Psychedelics may have aided kids’ rescue from Amazon rainforest
Video Icon
Video
The mystery of missing persons in America’s National Parks
Video Icon
Video