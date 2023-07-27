Theater calls police after mom takes autistic son in women’s room

(NewsNation) — A mother in New Jersey is suing a movie theater after the manager had her removed for taking her autistic teenage son into the women’s restroom.

Christine Gallinaro said the incident happened in June, when she took her 15-year-old son to the Cinemark Hazlet 12 theater in Hazlet, New Jersey, for a showing of Disney’s “Elemental.”

The theater was not equipped with family restrooms, so when the non-verbal, autistic boy needed to use the bathroom, Gallinaro took him into the women’s room as he was not equipped to safely use the men’s room by himself.

Gallinaro said there were no complaints from other women and some of the other women were smiling at her, appearing to understand why she had her child accompany her into the restroom.

The manager, however, ordered the pair to leave and instructed an assistant manager to call the police. According to the lawsuit, the manager shouted discriminatory remarks, including saying it was not a “transgender restroom” and that a grown man had no place there. The remarks allegedly continued even after Gallinaro attempted to explain her son was disabled.

Legislation banning transgender people from using the bathroom associated with their gender identity, instead requiring them to use the bathroom matching their assigned sex at birth, has been an issue in a number of states in recent years. Even in states with no such laws, like New Jersey, trans issues have become a heated political topic.

Activists have warned that those laws, along with other anti-trans legislation, could also impact cisgender people, including disabled people who may need to use bathroom facilities with the help of a caregiver of a different gender.

Gallinaro said police told her the theater had the right to deny service to anyone as a private business. She is suing the theater, Cinemark USA, the manager and the assistant manager for violating New Jersey’s anti-discrimination laws, as well as for emotional distress.