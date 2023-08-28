TikToker Dylan Mulvaney wins Breakout Creator at Streamy Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 27: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Dylan Mulvaney accepts the Streamy Award for Breakout Creator onstage during the 2023 Streamy Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on August 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney won the award for Breakout Creator at the 2023 Streamy Awards on Sunday, months after facing right-wing backlash over her partnership with Bud Light.

Wearing a blonde wig and a short red dress, 26-year-old Mulvaney took the stage to receive her award. In her speech, she called out the “extreme amount of transphobia and hate” toward the LGBTQIA+ community.

“532 days ago, I made a coming-out video that turned into my ‘Days of Girlhood’ series, and my life has been changed for the better,” she said.

However, with the immense amount of hate, Mulvaney called for additional allies to stand up and support the transgender community “publicly and proudly.”

Mulvaney concluded her speech by telling everyone she was going to go have a beer, which was a direct reference to the Bud Light controversy.

“I’m gonna go have a beer and I love ya,” she said.

The 26-year-old became a social media influencer over the past year and a half, sharing her transition on TikTok and creating her “Days of Girlgood” series in which she documented her experience transitioning to a woman. She went viral for her content and has since gained 10.6 million followers and 478.5 million likes on TikTok.