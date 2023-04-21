Rep. Zooey Zephyr, D-Missoula, watches a House Rules Committee meeting on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in the state capitol in Helena, Mont. (Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP)

(NewsNation) — Montana’s House speaker refused to let the state’s first and only openly transgender legislator speak about bills on the House floor until she apologizes for remarks made earlier in the week.

Democratic state Rep. Zooey Zephyr has been facing calls to be censured by a group of conservative lawmakers, who deliberately misgendered her in a letter posted online, after telling them Tuesday there would be “blood on your hands” if they voted for a bill that prohibits gender-affirming health care for transgender youth.

The bill ended up passing the Republican-controlled state House by a 65-33 margin, and now heads to the desk of GOP Gov. Greg Gianforte. It prohibits children from receiving puberty blockers, hormone treatments and other surgical procedures related to transgender care.

“If you vote yes on this bill and yes on these amendments, I hope the next time there’s an invocation when you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands,” Zephyr said during a floor debate.

In response to Zephyr’s comments, House Speaker Matt Regier refused to acknowledge her on Thursday when she wanted to comment on legislation that sought to put a binary definition of male and female into state code.

“It is up to me to maintain decorum here on the House floor, to protect the dignity and integrity,” Regier said Thursday. “And any representative that I don’t feel can do that will not be recognized.”

Regier also did not recognize Zephyr Thursday when she wanted to speak about a bill seeking to reimburse hotels providing shelter to human trafficking victims.

Zephyr called the move “fundamentally undemocratic” in a statement.

“I want to be clear: no amount of silencing tactics will deter me from standing up for the rights of the transgender community,” she said. “This year, I have lost friends to suicide, and I have listened to the heart-wrenching stories of families dealing with suicide attempts, trans youth fleeing the state, and people being attacked on the side of the road — all due to legislation like this.”

Democratic Montana legislators supported Zephyr. According to her statement, they stood in solidarity to demand she be allowed to speak.

Members of the minority party rise as Rep. Casey Knudsen, R-Malta, calls for a meeting of the House Rules Committee on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in the state capitol in Helena, Mont. (Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP)

One representative, Marilyn Marler, a Democrat, asked the House majority to allow Zephy to speak on the floor going forward.

“This body is denying the representative … the chance to do her job,” Marler said.

However, Majority Leader Sue Vinton, who previously rebuked Zephyr, said that the representative “has every opportunity to rectify the situation.”

Andrew Dorn and The Associated Press contributed to this article.