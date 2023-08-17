Virginia school district defies Youngkin’s rules for trans kids

(NewsNation) — The largest school district in Virginia has rejected Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s policies regarding transgender students.

Youngkin directed the Virginia Department of Education to create the model policies, which require students to use bathrooms associated with their assigned sex at birth and make it harder for students to change which pronouns they use at school.

Fairfax County Public Schools announced that it would not be following those guidelines, after protests from the LGBTQ community.

“Let me be clear that FCPS remains committed to fostering a safe, supportive, welcoming, and inclusive school environment for all students and staff, including our transgender and gender expansive students and staff,” Superintendent Michelle Reid said in a letter to parents.

Instead, the district is continuing to use policies already in place, which allow transgender and nonbinary students to participate in activities and use facilities consistent with their gender identity and go by the names and pronouns of their choice. The policy also includes a right to privacy for students regarding their gender, legal name or assigned sex at birth.

FCSD said the policies are consistent with federal and state anti-discrimination laws and, in an open letter to parents and students, reiterated a commitment to creating a safe and welcoming environment for all students.

“We believe that supporting our students and working with parents and caregivers are not mutually exclusive; we already do both and will continue to do so. We know that students can only learn effectively when they feel safe and supported,” Reid said.

Arlington County Schools in Northern Virginia also rejected the 2023 guidelines, while the Spotsylvania County School Board voted to adopt Youngkin’s policies.