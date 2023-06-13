White House bans trans activist who was topless at Pride event

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 10: US President Joe Biden speaks at the Pride Month celebration on the South Lawn of the White House on June 10, 2023 in Washington, DC. Thousands of people came to the white house to celebrate pride month with a performance by singer Betty Who. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — The White House said transgender activist Rose Montoya would not be invited back to the White House after she went topless during a Pride Month event held on the South Lawn on Saturday.

“This behavior is inappropriate and disrespectful for any event at the White House,” a White House spokesperson said in a statement to NewsNation. “It is not reflective of the event we hosted to celebrate LGBTQI+ families or the other hundreds of guests who were in attendance. Individuals in the video will not be invited to future events.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reiterated the White House’s position during her Tuesday briefing, saying, “The behavior was simply unacceptable. We’ve been very clear about that. … This is not a normal thing that has happened under this administration.”

In a short video posted to Montoya’s social media channels, she can be seen shaking President Joe Biden’s hand. Later in the clip, Montoya exposes her breasts, with a view of the White House balcony behind her, while someone in the background states, “Are we topless at the White House?”

Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcomed hundreds of people to the White House for a picnic and concert to commemorate Pride Month. The event, which the administration described as the largest pride event in its history, was postponed because of poor air quality from the wildfires in Canada.

“You are loved. You are heard. You’re understood. And you belong,” the president said in his remarks.

In response to the now-viral video, Montoya defended her actions.

“I had zero intention of trying to be vulgar or profane in any way. I was simply living in joy, living my truth, and existing in my body,” she said.

Montoya did not immediately respond to NewsNation’s request for comment.