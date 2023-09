NewsNation is hosting a town hall in Chicago with Republican Presidential candidate and former Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday, Sept. 13. Hosted by Leland Vittert, the town hall will be from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. ET in NewsNation’s Chicago headquarters with an additional studio audience in Des Moines, Iowa. Questions will come from both audiences.

