19-year-old woman missing after leaving her Utah dorm building

EPHRAIM, Utah (NewsNation Now) — Police in Central Utah are asking for help finding 19-year-old Madelyn Allen. The Snow College student’s parents believe she may be suffering from a mental health crisis.

“We love you beyond our ability to express and we are here for you. And we’re anxious for you to come home and be with us,” Madelyn Allen’s father, Jonathan Allen, said.

Madelyn Allen was last seen Monday night. Surveillance footage appears to show her leaving her dorm building carrying a plastic bag and wearing a white fleece jacket, dark skirt and flat shoes.

Snow College Public Safety is working with local and state law enforcement along with the FBI to locate the missing teen.

The disappearance has shaken the school community of 4,000 students during finals week.

“From our family to yours, and as Maddie’s parents, we are asking for your help,” Jonathan Allen said. “If greater awareness of Maddie’s story and a picture helps to bring her home, we ask you to please share this with everyone you possibly can.”

Police are asking anyone who was in the area or who may have seen anything suspicious to contact them at 435-283-7170.

