(NewsNation Now) — The body of a missing Virginia woman who vanished outside a convenience store where she worked may have been located, officials said Tuesday.

The Northumberland Sheriff’s Office said it found a body on a property in Heathsville that matches the description of Ahrea’l Smith. An autopsy will need to be done to verify the identity.

Smith was about to leave work for the night Wednesday when she was caught on surveillance video taking trash outside. She was not seen again, and the next morning, her car was found still running outside the store.

Lydia Smith, her older sister, told “NewsNation Prime” Monday that Ahrea’l texted her about a strange person outside the store.

“She said that someone at the door made her feel uncomfortable,” Lydia Smith said. “She never really said a name, but she said that someone, you know, made her feel uncomfortable.”

According to an earlier release posted to the office’s Facebook page, Tyrone N. Samuel, 50, of Heathsville, was arrested Jan. 15 and charged with Smith’s abduction.

The sheriff’s office says now that a body has been found, more charges will be sought.

According to NewsNation affiliate WRIC, the sheriff’s office confirmed that Samuel and Smith knew each other prior to the 28-year-old’s disappearance. However, they were not in a relationship.

NewsNation affiliate WRIC contributed to this report.