Memphis police are searching for missing baby Kennedy Hoyle after finding her mother shot to death in a car (Image: Memphis Police Department)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (NewsNation Now) — Memphis police have issued a statewide Amber Alert for 2-day-old Kennedy Hoyle after her mother was found fatally shot late Tuesday night.

At about 11:15 p.m., police found an abandoned vehicle near the area of East Levi Road and Sedgwick Street. Near the car, police found the body of Kennedy’s 27-year-old mother.

The baby had last been seen with her mother but police said they did not find her near the car. Along with an Amber Alert, Memphis police also issued a city watch for the baby.

Kennedy weighs about 6 pounds and is about 17 inches long. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and white polka dot onesie with pink pants.

On Wednesday afternoon, local authorities searched for Kennedy along Island Drive on Mud Island. Police detained a man who they say was known to the victim but they did not find the missing baby.

Anyone with information about Kennedy’s whereabouts is urged to call the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 800-TBI-FIND.