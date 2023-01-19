(NewsNation) — Ana Walshe, the missing Boston mom of three, had amassed a property portfolio worth $2.8 million at the time of her disappearance, and her husband’s internet search history leads investigators to believe he was looking forward to getting it, The New York Post reported.

Brian Walshe was arraigned in court Wednesday, and will remain in police custody without bail until his next status hearing on Feb. 9. During the arraignment, the prosecution accused Brian of killing Ana, claiming he dismembered and disposed of her body. It was also revealed that he had googled “how long for someone to be missing to inherit,” among other searches.

Although it is said they had amassed a collection of homes and rental properties together, records viewed by The New York Post show all of them were in Ana’s name only. She also commuted to Washington, D.C., where she was a property manager.

Ana had been associated with eight properties in Massachusetts, Washington and Maryland since 2018 — four she had sold and four she owned at the time she disappeared, with a current market value totaling $2.8 million.

Ana had property deals ongoing up until her disappearance. Less than a week before she was reported missing, Ana closed a deal on Dec. 29 and sold an apartment in Revere, Massachusetts, outside Boston. The place sold for $220,000 — 60% more than the $137,000 she bought it for in 2020.

Following Ana’s death and Brian’s arrest, it is unclear what will happen to her property interests. In court, Wednesday, prosecutors said Brian had initially looked up divorcing his wife.

“Rather than divorce, it is believed that Brian Walshe dismembered Ana Walshe and discarded her body,” Assistant District Attorney Lynn Beland charged during the hearing.

Ana owned several other properties including two investment properties in Lynn, Massachusetts.