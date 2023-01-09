Ana Walshe’s husband bought cleaning supplies after disappearance

(NewsNation) — Brian Walshe may have lied to police, but his ankle monitor couldn’t.

The monitor tracked him to a Home Depot where he was seen on camera buying $450 in cleaning supplies, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Walshe, whose wife Ana went missing on New Year’s Day, was arraigned on charges of misleading police and intimidating a witness on Monday.

Investigators also found a knife with some blood on it in the couple’s basement.

“We have the blood, which is sounds great and all, but until we decide if it’s hers or not through the testing, and how much is there, we can’t rush too far into this case,” former NYPD officer Joseph L. Giacalone said during an appearance on NewsNation’s “Rush Hour.” “But the police are building their case.”

At this stage in the investigation, Giacalone said it’s important for investigators to make a concerted effort to locate Ana.

“If she isn’t (okay), then we need to make sure that all the proper steps have been taken for a homicide investigation,” Giacalone said.