Athena Brownfield’s remains ID’d by Oklahoma authorities

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Human remains recovered earlier this month in Oklahoma have been identified as those of a missing 4-year-old girl.

The Oklahoma medical examiner has positively identified the remains of Athena Brownfield, which police recovered Jan. 17 in Grady County.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations confirmed the findings reported by Oklahoma’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on social media.

Investigators say the case came to light after a postal carrier reported finding Brownfield’s 5-year-old sister outside her home in Cyril, Oklahoma.

The postal carrier reported the incident to police and the search to find the child began.

Law enforcement arrested two caregivers — Ivon and Alysia Adams.

Ivon Adams was arrested in Arizona on a first-degree murder complaint. Alysia Adams was charged with two counts of child neglect — one for failing to supervise Athena’s sister and another for failing to protect Athena from her husband.