Authorities: Missing Arkansas girl found safe in Chicago

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Haley Shell, 15, from Gassville, Arkansas, was found “safe and unharmed” in Chicago, according to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office.
She was last seen Oct. 1. Her mother said she left a note in her room that read, “I need to do this, so don’t look for me. I will be back and I will make you happy for me.
“I hope you know I love u.”
Shell’s disappearance was previously covered in NewsNation’s “Missing” series.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.
