Authorities work on charges in decades-old missing case

(NewsNation) — Authorities in New Mexico have announced they are working to bring charges in the case of a young woman who has been missing for nearly 35 years.

Tara Calico disappeared in 1988. The 19-year-old was last seen riding her pink Huffy bicycle along a highway. When she didn’t return home, her mother reported her missing. Calico’s parents have since passed away, but others who loved her have urged investigators to keep looking into the case.

On Tuesday, the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office announced it believes it has enough evidence to ask the district attorney to bring charges in the case.

Sheriff Denise Vigil declined to provide any information on who the suspects might be or what information led investigators to finally move forward with the case.

Investigators also failed to offer any new information on what they believe happened to Calico. Her body has never been found, though in 1998, a judge declared her deceased and ruled the death a homicide.

Once law enforcement has turned the information over, it will ultimately be up to the district attorney to determine if it is sufficient to bring charges. So far, no arrests have been made in the case.