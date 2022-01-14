Bodies found in 1981 identified as missing Texas couple

(NewsNation Now) — Harold Clouse and his wife Tina were married in 1979. They left their home in Florida to relocate to Texas. In 1981, they, along with their young daughter, went missing and were never seen or heard from again.

Harold was 22 and Tina was 18 at the time of their disappearance.

Harold’s mother made the call to police after months without any communication from her son.

She said Harold had joined a religious cult in past years and claims that authorities attributed the disappearance to them leaving with the cult.

Then a grisly discovery was made when a dog wandering the woods emerged with a human arm.

Police later discovered a man who was beaten to death and a woman who had been strangled.

Years went by without any answers until those bodies were exhumed decades later in 2011 and a California-based organization that performs forensic genetic genealogy for law enforcement took on the case.

The organization successfully tied those remains to Harold and Tina Clouse.

But there is still no sign of their daughter Hollie, who would be 41 years old now.