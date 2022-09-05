Body found near location of Eliza Fletcher suspect’s alleged cleaning

(NewsNation) — A body was found in South Memphis Monday afternoon in the midst of a search for an abducted mother.

The body has not been identified and police would not confirm why they were searching the area. But Eliza Fletcher, who was abducted during her morning routine jog on Friday, is the subject of an intense search.

Police say they located the body at 5:07 pm in the 1600 block of Victor. It’s a half-mile walk from where police believe the only suspect in her disappearance, Cleotha Abston, was scrubbing his clothes and vehicle last week.

Abston, 38, was arrested and charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence in Fletcher’s abduction.

