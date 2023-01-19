Body of missing Pennsylvania mom found in shallow grave

(NewsNation) — The body of a Pennsylvania mother who has been missing for more than two weeks after she failed to pick up her child after school was found wrapped in plastic in a shallow grave on Wednesday.

The body of Jennifer Brown, 43, was found in Royersford and discovered “at least partially buried,” Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said.

Officials did not state exactly where Brown’s body was found, but police were seen searching the area around an industrial complex in Royersford on Wednesday, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Officials have not announced any arrests or a cause of death.

Brown, of Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, was last seen on Jan. 3. The following day, she failed to pick her son up from his bus stop and was reported missing.

Brown’s car was found in front of her home with her keys, wallet, purse and work phone inside. Her personal cellphone was missing but has been silent since Wednesday, according to investigators.