Car pulled out of Texas river linked to missing woman

WACO, Texas (NewsNation Now) — Waco police and members of Adventures With a Purpose recovered three vehicles Wednesday from the Brazos River near a park.

Waco PD confirmed the car removed belonged to Stephanie Torres and that human remains were found inside the vehicle.

The group that uses sonar technology to help locate missing people told police they believe one of the vehicles is tied to the disappearance of Torres, who was reported missing in December 2017.

“She did not have any financial resources and she only had just about a half a tank of gas. So we knew that, most likely, her and her vehicle were within the Waco city limits. And that’s where we began our search,” said Douglas Bishop of Adventures with Purpose.

Investigators are now sifting through the evidence.

“Our crime scene techs did find a small bone fragment. We’re not sure if that bone fragment is connected to our missing person,” said Cierra Shipley of the Waco Police Department.

The bone fragment and the vehicle are being processed for evidence.

Torres was last seen leaving her home in East Waco driving a bluish-gray 2006 Kia.

She left her wallet and cellphone behind and her family said they believe she was intoxicated and suicidal when she left.

NewsNation affiliate KWKT contributed to this report.