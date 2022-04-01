Missing mother’s left-behind purse is a red flag for investigators

(NewsNation) — After being missing for five days, a Florida woman’s disappearance has detectives wondering where to look next.

According to investigators, 37-year-old Cassie Carli was last seen Sunday night in a parking lot picking up her 3-year-old daughter from her ex-husband, Marcus Spanevelo. This took place at Navarre Beach — a small Florida town on the Gulf of Mexico. The daughter was found safe the next day.

Police say the fact that she left her purse with all her belongings in it is a huge red flag.

“And what we found concerning was inside that car was Cassie’s purse,” said Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson “And as you know most women don’t leave their purse behind when they go somewhere. So that caused us a little concern.”

The FBI and 10 local detectives are looking for whatever clues they can find in Carli’s case.

Police say Spanevelo is cooperating with authorities and he isn’t considered a person of interest right now.

“Well, I can say it’s an ongoing investigation and he was the last one to see or that we’re aware of,” said Johnson. “So obviously we are intent on speaking with him again. Yes.”

After reviewing the surveillance video, detectives say they don’t have any evidence that leads them to believe this is a homicide or an abduction yet. However, they are still keeping an open mind, considering the red flags in the case.

“Missing persons cases, a lot of them, you know, we find the person, everything’s fine,” said Johnson. “But usually, it’ll go for days without hearing from them or them using a credit card, or a cellphone or something. And right as of now, we have none of that. So yeah, we’re concerned.”

As the search for Carli extends beyond Florida, detectives are asking the public to keep an eye out and call their local Crime Stoppers hotline if they hear or see anything that could be linked to this case.