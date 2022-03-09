Concern grows over whereabouts of missing NH girl

CONCORD, N.H. (NewsNation) — There is growing concern around the whereabouts of a missing New Hampshire girl.

Harmony Montgomery, 7, was last seen in 2019. For her mother, Crystal Sorey, the anguish is only getting worse.

She believes Harmony is still alive but said she “gets more scared every day.”

A newly released state report says Harmony’s father, Adam Montogomery, was awarded custody of her in 2019 by a Massachusetts judge. The court did not require any further review of Adam or his home.

Photos from inside show the family living inside with no electricity. The report said someone made an anonymous call to New Hampshire’s division of Youth and Family Services alleging potential abuse of Harmony. In the report, Harmony was found to have a black eye and Adam later admitted he caused it.

A caseworker noted no injuries at the time but a month later did note a red mark and faded bruising. Harmony’s mother doesn’t understand why the girl was left with her father.

“Adam didn’t deserve any of the rights he got,” she said. “And me, I got dragged through the mud just trying to be a mother … trying to get better. And now my daughter is missing.”

Harmony’s father told a caseworker that she was living with her mom. Her mother told NewsNation that is “a flat-out lie.”

In September 2021, the agency was contacted by someone raising concerns about Harmony’s whereabouts. Around this time, Family Services confirmed Harmony was never registered to attend school.

Adam Montgomery and Harmony’s stepmother Kayla are behind bars on charges connected to her disappearance.

They are still not cooperating in the investigation, according to police.

Crystal said she’s frustrated the two aren’t speaking with investigators.

“I can’t even put it into words. Oh my goodness, I can’t,” she said. “I’ve asked the police a million times what they are allowed to do. I’m, like, send me in there. Send me in. Let me ask them.”