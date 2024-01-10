Jennifer Farber Dulos: Judge declares Connecticut mom of five dead

DARIEN, Conn. (WTNH) — More than four years after Jennifer Farber Dulos disappeared in New Canaan, Connecticut, a judge has declared her dead.

The mother of five was last seen in May 2019 and had been presumed dead.

Farber Dulos’ mother, Gloria Farber, who is the guardian of Farber Dulos’ children, petitioned for the court to declare Farber Dulos dead to protect Farber Dulos’ and her children’s assets.

Judge William P. Osterndorf issued the declaration of death on Oct. 24, 2023.

“The over-whelming evidence submitted to the Court supports the claim that Jennifer sustained non-survivable injuries,” Osterndorf’s ruling states.

Farber Dulos moved from Farmington to New Canaan after separating from her husband, Fotis Dulos. She was last seen on May 24, 2019, dropping her children off at school in New Canaan.

The court filing said that New Canaan police responded to Farber Dulos’ home on Wells Lane after she was reported missing. Officers found blood evidence on a Range Rover parked in the garage bay, and more blood evidence was found in multiple areas of the garage and in her Chevrolet Suburban, which was found abandoned in New Canaan.

The state’s chief medical examiner indicated that Farber Dulos “sustained an injury (or multiple injuries) which he would consider “non-survivable” without medical intervention. He categorized the event as “homicide of violence.”

“To date, more than four years have passed and the body of Jennifer has not been located,” Osterndorf’s ruling states. “Neither Jennifer’s mother, children or other family members and friends have been contacted by Jennifer since May 24, 2019. The inescapable conclusion is Jennifer is dead.”

Police arrested Fotis Dulos in January 2020 and charged him with felony murder, murder and kidnapping in connection with his estranged wife’s disappearance and presumed death. He pleaded not guilty and died a few days after attempting suicide at his Farmington home.

Fotis Dulos was dating Michelle Troconis when Farber Dulos disappeared. She was charged with second-degree hindering prosecution, tampering with physical evidence and conspiracy to commit murder.

Troconis has denied any involvement in Farber Dulos’ disappearance. Her trial is expected to start Thursday in Stamford.

Kent Mawhinney, a former attorney and friend of Fotis Dulos’ and Troconis, has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit murder. A judge lifted Mawhinney’s house arrest in May. He is able to travel throughout Connecticut but will have to wear an ankle bracelet to monitor his whereabouts.