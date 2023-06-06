Police release new information in search for Daniel Robinson

(NewsNation) — Nearly two years after a geologist went missing in Arizona, police have released new information about data retrieved from the phone and car of Daniel Robinson.

The 24-year-old vanished June 23, 2021, while working in a remote area of Buckeye, Arizona. His Jeep was found crashed in a ravine, and police said in an updated report last week that data from his cellphone put it at the crash site around 10:05 a.m., KTVK-TV and KPHO-TV reported.

The phone stopped pinging at 10:30 a.m., though a witness identified as Bill claimed he saw Robinson later that morning around 11:30. The police report, however, casts suspicion about the witness’ claim to have a law enforecement background.

The updated police report also disclosed some Google searches of interest Robinson conducted in the weeks leading up to his disappearance, including “love changed me,” “delete Instagram account,” “shooting Tempe,” “explosion,” and “I’m okay to do things I hate.”

But Robinson wasn’t exhibiting any alarming behaviors leading up to his disappearance, his father David Robinson said Tuesday on “Banfield.”

“I spoke to my son two days prior to him going missing, and we had a normal conversation,” David Robinson said. “None of those (search terms) match up to anything that I had heard from Daniel.”

Robinson has hired a private investigator to look into the case.

A candlelight vigil is planned for June 23, the anniversary of the day Daniel disappeared. It will also recognize families of other missing persons.

“What happened to our family happens to many families … so we are not alone,” David Robinson said. “Families will get their story out there because those who are participating (in the vigil) will also hopefully share their stories, as well as Daniel’s story.”