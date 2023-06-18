Daughter of Massachusetts mayor missing in Ohio

The Hilliard Division of Police in Ohio announced the search for Riley O’Connell, 18, on June 14. (Photos: Hilliard Division of Police)

(NewsNation) — The daughter of a mayor in Massachusetts went missing while in the Ohio area.

The Hilliard Division of Police in Ohio announced the search for Riley O’Connell, 18, on June 14.

Taunton, Massachusetts Mayor Shaunna O’Connell said her daughter went missing from the Evoke Wellness facility in Hilliard, Ohio, where Riley had been receiving treatment for over a month in “her long-term battle with mental health issues.”

“Ted and I are extremely worried about her safety and wellbeing. We are working with the facility, police and missing persons to find her as soon as possible to bring her home. My daughter’s safety is our priority,” O’Connell shared in a statement.

Hilliard police describe Riley as a white female with blonde hair, 5’5”, and weighing around 125 lbs.

Investigators say the last confirmed sighting of Riley was in the area of 5400 Scioto Darby Road at about 1 a.m. on June 14. She was wearing black shorts and had on a pink shirt.

On Thursday, Hilliard Police said they had information indicating Riley may have been in the Franklinton area. Riley’s mother posted that she was last spotted in Columbus on June 15.

O’Connell told WJAR her daughter is in “real danger” because she is currently without her medication. According to the outlet, she urged Riley to come home.

“Riley, go somewhere safe, call the police, find an officer and you know we want you to come home safe. We love you,” the mayor told WJAR.

Community members gathered at Christ Community Church in Taunton Friday night for an emotional prayer vigil for Riley. The mayor said her family is “grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time.”

O’Connell postponed her reelection kickoff, as she said she is in Ohio working with law enforcement to find her daughter.

Anyone with information on Riley’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.