Did Carlee Russell commit a chargeable offense?

(NewsNation) — Saturday will mark one week since Alabama woman Carlee Russell’s safe return home following a reported abduction.

Police, however, say they’re not searching for an abductor, an 18-wheeler, a toddler, or other elements Russell reported to police.

Instead, they want to speak with her.

Trial attorney Eric Guster is local to the Birmingham area, but not involved in the case. He says the list of potential includes theft tied to items she’s accused of taking from her job and filing a false police report.

New attention was paid to Russell’s social media Friday, particularly her tweets. She sent several in the 40 minutes leading up to her disappearance, including the following:

“yeah i want a family now”

“someone to tell you ‘i love you’ and don’t got a reason”

“today was a GREAT day god be looking out i’m telling you”

Her internet searches also drew attention when police revealed Russell was researching Amber Alerts and the movie “Taken.”

People volunteered in droves to search for Russell while she was considered missing and a $60,000 reward was on the table.

Chick-fil-A donated thousands of dollars worth of food and water, not counting the federal assistance that stepped in and the cellphone data retrieval that was conducted.

“Easily six figures,” Guster said. “They were all hands on deck… I am certain everyone who was on vacation, who had time off, had to show up and help find this young lady.”