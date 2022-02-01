Documentary IDs possible suspect in missing child case

Parents of missing girl Madeleine McCann, Kate (L) and Gerry McCann (R) pose with an artist’s impression of how their daughter might look now at the age of nine ahead of a press conference in central London on May 2, 2012 five years after Madeleine’s disappearance while on a family holiday in Portugal. Aged three at the time, the artist’s impression depicts how Madeleine may now look, based on family photos of her, along with childhood images of her parents. AFP PHOTO / LEON NEAL (Photo credit should read LEON NEAL/AFP/GettyImages)

(NewsNation Now) — Nearly 14 years after 3-year-old Madeleine McCann disappeared while on vacation with her family in Portugal, a new documentary is revealing information about the only suspect in the case.

A team of German investigative journalists claims Christian Breuckner worked as a handyman at The Ocean Club in Praia da Luz where the McCann family was staying in May of 2007.

Madeleine disappeared from a bedroom in the family’s rental apartment while her parents were at a restaurant with friends.

The documentary recreated the scene the night Madeleine vanished and claims Breuckner would have easily been able to kidnap the girl.

Breuckner was first named a potential suspect in 2017 and later became the only suspect in Madeleine’s disappearance after investigators found a child’s toy bucket in his backyard.

To this day, he claims his innocence. He has written letters to journalists saying he did not abduct her. He is currently serving time in a German prison for a 2005 rape.

German and Portuguese police continue to investigate whether Madeleine is alive or dead.

“There’s no evidence to suggest she’s come to any harm. There’s good reason to think that she is out there alive,” said mother Kate McCann.

Around the time of her disappearance, police were also looking into sexual assaults targeting British girls in the area.

“There is sufficient significance in terms of the consistent features amongst the offense, which makes us believe they are connected,” said Andy Redwood, chief inspector with Scotland Yard.

Filmmakers also combed through phone records that showed Breuckner was no more than five minutes away from The Ocean Club when Madeleine disappeared.

“We have taken strength, not just from the people who supported us, but we have taken strength ourselves by being active in the search,” said father Gerry McCann.