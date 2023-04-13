Drake Bell missing in Florida; police fear for his safety

INGLEWOOD, CA – AUGUST 27: Drake Bell attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Jared Drake Bell, a former Nickelodeon star, is “missing and endangered” in Central Florida, according to officials.

The Daytona Beach Police Department said Bell is “considered missing and endangered.”

Police said he was last seen driving a 2022 gray BMW on Wednesday near the area of Mainland High School just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials didn’t release details about what Bell was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jayson Wallace at (386) 671-5207 or wallacejayson@dbpd.us

Bell is best known for his role as Drake Parker in the Nickelodeon show “Drake & Josh.”

In 2021, he was sentenced to two years probation on child endangerment charges relating to a girl who met him online and accused him of sexual contact after she attended his concert when she was 15.