Drug charges dropped against Madalina Cojocari’s mother

CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The drug charges against Diana Cojocari, the mother of a missing girl from Cornelius, have been dropped, the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office confirmed with Queen City News on Friday.

Unsealed records reveal theory on Madalina Cojocari disappearance

The mother was charged in April while in prison with possession of a controlled substance. Authorities said they found a small clear plastic bag inside her shirt pocket that tested positive for fentanyl and cocaine. Cojocari told authorities she had ‘found the bag in the showers five days before.’

Last month Cornelius Police said it received numerous tips on possible sightings of Madalina Cojocari in various locations across the country. “All tips were thoroughly investigated and determined not to be Madalina,” the police department said on social media.

Madalina was last seen getting off her school bus on Nov. 21, 2022.

Court records released to Queen City News state a recorded jail call with the missing girl’s mother, Diana Cojocari, and her mother show the two discussing a bag of money, withdrawing cash, and a theory that the stepdad, Christopher Palmiter, gave the girl away for money.