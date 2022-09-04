Eliza Fletcher’s family has offered a reward in the hopes of finding the missing mother of two. (Memphis Police Department)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (NewsNation) — The Memphis Police Department charged an individual in connection with the abduction of Eliza Fletcher early Sunday morning.

“At this point in the investigation, Cleotha Abston, 38, has been charged with Especially Aggravated Kidnapping and Tampering with Evidence,” the Memphis police tweeted.

Cleotha was detained on Saturday in connection to the abduction of Fletcher, who authorities said was abducted and forced into a vehicle while she was jogging near the University of Memphis campus.

A picture of 38-year-old Cleotha Abston. (Credit: Tennessee Department of Corrections)

A vehicle of interest was also found, police said Saturday.

Police said they have not yet located Fletcher, and the search for her is still active.

A second person has been charged during the investigation but is not believed to be connected to Fletcher’s abduction.

Police said 36-year-old Mario Abston was charged with “Possession of a Controlled Substance w/ Intent to Manufacture & Sell Fentanyl, Possession of a Controlled Substance w/ Intent to Manufacture and Sell Heroin, & Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony.”

Memphis police, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the FBI have been urgently searching for Fletcher, 34, who was last seen at about 4:20 a.m. Friday.

Fletcher was jogging when a man approached her and forced her into an SUV after a brief struggle, university police said. Authorities said she was reported missing when she did not return home from her regular morning run.

The mother of two is described as being 5-foot-6 and 137 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink jogging top and purple running shorts.

Fletcher’s cellphone and water bottle were discovered in front of a house owned by the university, police said.

Fletcher is the granddaughter of the late Joseph Orgill III, an extremely wealthy businessman who owned hardware distributor Orgill Inc., a company worth an estimated $3.2 billion, according to Forbes. Fletcher is the heiress of the company.

“We look forward to Eliza’s safe return and hope that this award will help the police capture those who committed this crime,” Fletcher’s family said in a statement released Friday night through Crimestoppers.

A $50,000 reward is being offered for information on the case.

Authorities have asked the public for assistance, stating that if anyone has any information concerning the investigation, they should report it immediately to the police.

This remains to be an active and ongoing investigation.